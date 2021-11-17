Gaming product giants Razer will be opening their first “experience” store in Shanghai on November 20. The address is L6-06, Shanghai Raffles Square, if you’re in the area.

It will have several different zones, such as the professional player area, the battle player area, a mobile game experience area and a console experience area, as well as a claw machine experience area if you want to lose the kids for a while…

Razer recorded record profits in the first half of this year, with 68 per cent year-on-year growth.