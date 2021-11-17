Hundreds of Activision Blizzard workers have walked off the job, following a blistering WSJ report that suggests that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about employee sexual misconduct, and actively worked to minimise it to other employees and board directors.

“We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy,” Activision Blizzard workers tweeted from the ABK Workers Alliance Twitter account.

“We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source. We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us.”

Over 150 employees protested at the Blizzard campus in California, while other offices across the country saw similar protests.

Activision Blizzard maintains it is “fully committed to fostering a safe, inclusive and rewarding environment for all our employees around the world.”

Kotick told Wall Street Journal: “If there are experiences people have in the workplace that make them uncomfortable, we’re much more adept at being able to respond to those.”