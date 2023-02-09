Netflix finally laid out plans to crack down on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform by setting up a primary location and paying extra for an additional member.

According to MacRumors, around 222 million paying households share passwords with an additional 100 million households with a shared account that Netflix wants to monetize.

The video-streaming giant said that members can now easily manage who has access to their account, transfer profile to a new account and still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV.

“So over the last year, we’ve been exploring different approaches to address this issue in Latin America, and we’re now ready to roll them out more broadly in the coming months, starting today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain,” the company said in a blogpost.

Members on Netflix’s standard or premium plan in many countries can add an extra member sub-account for up to two people for an additional $7.99 in NZ.