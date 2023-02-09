HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Reveals New LED Cinema Screen Brand ‘Miraclass’

LG Reveals New LED Cinema Screen Brand ‘Miraclass’

By | 9 Feb 2023

LG released its new screen brand for cinemas, Miraclass, consisting of their latest lineup of LED screens that deliver realistic images with natural colours and deep blacks.

Miraclass currently consists of four product lineups offering different sizes (from 14 to 101 square metres) and screen resolutions (4K/2K) to choose from.

All displays provide compatibility with Dolby Integrated Media Server, IMS3000, for premium image and sound delivery.

At five metres-wide, models LDAA025-1 and LDAA012 are good options for small-capacity theatres.

The name ‘Miraclass’ – a combination of the words Miracle and Class – means image quality that can enhance audiences’ sense of immersion.

Employing self-emissive LED pixels, each LG Miraclass model delivers 24-bit colour processing and contrast to give on-screen images depth and vibrancy.

It also delivers consistent brightness to limit corner dimming, and produce clear, distortion-free pictures. LG Miraclass is also capable of displaying 68.7 billion colour variations.

The lineup also provides easy management for movie theatre operators thanks to its intuitive software and facilitates greater space efficiency through eliminating the need for projection rooms.

The screen brightness of LG Miraclass can be adjusted across five stages, from 48 to 300 nits, offering suitability for various use scenarios: from playing 2D/3D movies to delivering content for company presentations or special ceremonies.

LG Miraclass availability for Australia is yet to be determined.


380146

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
LG Australia Finally Recalls Toppling TVs
LG Electronics Adds Apple Media To WebOS
LG OLED TVs Will Support DTS:X
LG CineBeam PF510Q Portable Projector Packs Plenty Of Punch
Google Copy Samsung With Self Charging Remote
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sennheiser Launches Latest HD 600 Series Headphones
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
Netflix Reveals Measures To Curb Password Sharing
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
Disney To Cull 7,000 Jobs In $8 Billion Restructure
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
World Cup And Midterms Drive Strong Fox Q2 Revenue
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
Fetch TV Renews Partnership With NBCUniversal
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sennheiser Launches Latest HD 600 Series Headphones
Latest News
/
February 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Sennheiser has updated its HD 600 series with a new flagship headphone: HD 660S2 worth $863 which will be available...
Read More