LG released its new screen brand for cinemas, Miraclass, consisting of their latest lineup of LED screens that deliver realistic images with natural colours and deep blacks.

Miraclass currently consists of four product lineups offering different sizes (from 14 to 101 square metres) and screen resolutions (4K/2K) to choose from.

All displays provide compatibility with Dolby Integrated Media Server, IMS3000, for premium image and sound delivery.

At five metres-wide, models LDAA025-1 and LDAA012 are good options for small-capacity theatres.

The name ‘Miraclass’ – a combination of the words Miracle and Class – means image quality that can enhance audiences’ sense of immersion.

Employing self-emissive LED pixels, each LG Miraclass model delivers 24-bit colour processing and contrast to give on-screen images depth and vibrancy.

It also delivers consistent brightness to limit corner dimming, and produce clear, distortion-free pictures. LG Miraclass is also capable of displaying 68.7 billion colour variations.

The lineup also provides easy management for movie theatre operators thanks to its intuitive software and facilitates greater space efficiency through eliminating the need for projection rooms.

The screen brightness of LG Miraclass can be adjusted across five stages, from 48 to 300 nits, offering suitability for various use scenarios: from playing 2D/3D movies to delivering content for company presentations or special ceremonies.

LG Miraclass availability for Australia is yet to be determined.