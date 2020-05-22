Netflix Cancels Inactive Subscriptions

Yesterday, Netflix announced that it has embarked upon a plan to cancel the subscriptions of inactive members.

The company will do this by asking members who have not watched anything on Netlfix for year since they joined whether they want to keep their membership. They will send out the same message to members that have stopped watching Netflix for more than two years.

If people do not reply to these message – which will be sent via email and in-app notifications – Netflix will automatically cancel their subscription.

Anyone who rejoins Netflix within 10 months will be able to restore their favourites, viewing preferences and account details.

Currently, inactive accounts represent less than 0.5% of Netflix subscriber base. On the back of surging numbers of viewers during the COVID-19 lockdowns, Netflix had 182.9 million paid memberships globally as of end-Q1 2020.

Netflix has stated that it has already factored in the cancellation of these inactive accounts into their financial guidance.

“You know that sinking feeling when you realize you signed up for something but haven’t used it in ages? At Netflix, the last thing we want is people paying for something they’re not using,” said Eddy Wu, Head of Product Innovation at Netflix. “We hope this new approach saves people some hard earned cash.”