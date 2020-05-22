HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Stock Shortages Force Big Amazon Sale Cancellation

By | 22 May 2020
Stock issues across the board are seriously impacting CE and appliance retailers in Australia, the problem has now seen giant online operator Amazon move to reschedule their Prime Day Shopping promotion till later in the year.

In an announcement overnight they are looking at September as the new month for the event as it will allow for unlimited shipments of non-essential goods to warehouses.

Like retailers around the world Amazon is suffering from stock shortages from TV’s to PC’s to appliances.

The latter move will allow the company to lay the groundwork for shipments of a wider variety of products, indicating it is now in a position to process orders more quickly in its warehouses and create room for more inventory, a Wall Street Journal report claimed.

Amazon declined to comment to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, has previously occurred in July, though the company never publishes the date far in advance.

The decision to delay it means Amazon will have about 5 million extra devices it would have expected to sell sooner, items like its suite of voice-controlled Echo speakers that have been popular orders during the event. It also affects third-party merchants who have come to depend on Amazon’s platform for revenue.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
