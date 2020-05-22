Stock Shortages Force Big Amazon Sale Cancellation

Stock issues across the board are seriously impacting CE and appliance retailers in Australia, the problem has now seen giant online operator Amazon move to reschedule their Prime Day Shopping promotion till later in the year.

In an announcement overnight they are looking at September as the new month for the event as it will allow for unlimited shipments of non-essential goods to warehouses.

Like retailers around the world Amazon is suffering from stock shortages from TV’s to PC’s to appliances.

The latter move will allow the company to lay the groundwork for shipments of a wider variety of products, indicating it is now in a position to process orders more quickly in its warehouses and create room for more inventory, a Wall Street Journal report claimed.

Amazon declined to comment to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lull, has previously occurred in July, though the company never publishes the date far in advance.

The decision to delay it means Amazon will have about 5 million extra devices it would have expected to sell sooner, items like its suite of voice-controlled Echo speakers that have been popular orders during the event. It also affects third-party merchants who have come to depend on Amazon’s platform for revenue.