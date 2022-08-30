HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Netflix Ad-Tier Could Be Half ‘Standard’ Price

By | 30 Aug 2022

Those looking to make the most of savings from Netflix’s ad-supported service may be in for a treat, as the price could be as low as half the price of the ‘Standard’ subscription.

Netflix is considering pricing the new service between $7 and $9 USD a month, according to a report from Bloomberg. If on the lower end of that range, it would mean the service costs less than half the $15.49 USD of the most popular, HD ‘Standard’ subscription, and slightly cheaper than the $9.99 USD Basic subscription.

According to What Hi-Fi, pricing in Australia could sit at around A$8.99, as Standard costs A$16.99 and Basic costs A$10.99.

Netflix’s ad-supported service is set to launch later this year, as an attempt for Netflix to fight a rapid decline of subscribers, with the first net subscriber lost in over 10 years occurring early this year. It is no longer the biggest streamer with Disney holding the crown over various streaming services.

Credit: Statista 2022

Alongside a cull of staff in various areas to fight lower revenue, Netflix also has announced a crackdown on password sharing. With the cheaper service soon to be on offer, many who currently share accounts may opt for the budget subscription as a way to keep watching their favorite shows.

Alongside a short four minutes per hour of ads, the new tier may also have access to less content, as well as no offline viewing, ensuring that users are locked into watching ads.



