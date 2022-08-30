An urgent recall has been issued for a popular panel heater sold at Bunnings, after fears it could cause serious injury or death.

The Mill Electrical Convection Panel Heater 2000W was available nationwide, and came in both white and black. The Model numbers are AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK. The heater is distributed locally by Arlec Australia.

“Following a recent heater review conducted by CHOICE, we’ve been working closely with our suppliers to further investigate claims relating to the Mill 2000W Convection Heater,” Jen Tucker, Bunnings Director of Merchandise told ChannelNews.

“We conducted additional third party accredited testing of the units, which found some units did not meet the cord anchorage performance standard.

“This is clearly an unexpected outcome given that the original third party accredited testing undertaken by the suppliers, and our final random inspections of stock, indicated that both heaters met the applicable safety and performance requirements.

“Due to this inconsistency in the cord anchorage testing results, we are supporting the supplier with a recall of the heaters and have withdrawn them from sale.”

“The supply cord is inadequately anchored to the appliance and if pulled it may become detached from the unit or become loose,” according to Product Safety Australia.

PSA says this results in a risk of fire or electric shock causing serious injury or death.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the product and unplug it from the power point,” PSA advises.

The product can be returned to any Bunnings store for a full refund.

Bunnings is advising all customers who have purchased the Mill 2000W Convection Heater during this year or last year, to return it to their local Bunnings store for a full refund of the purchase price.

“We take our commitment to product safety and quality incredibly seriously,” Tucker added. “We continue to work with our suppliers and relevant authorities on this matter to ensure that our heaters continue to meet our requirements relating to compliance, safety and performance.”