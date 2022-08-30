A Telstra outage has affected internet and phone service for users around Australia.

According to DownDetector, reports started to pick up at around 11AM, and reached a peak of over 1,100 at around 1:30. The website has also said that 76% of reports are for internet issues, 12% for phone issues and 12% for a lack of network or reception.

Telstra has posted on their outages.telstra.com.au page that there is an “outage affecting some nbn and DOT (Digital Office Technology) services nationally” and that they are currently investigating.

“We are looking into an issue impacting some Telstra nbn and DOT customers nationally. Customers may be experiencing a loss of voice and data services. We are urgently working to resolve the issue. Further updates will be provided shortly.”