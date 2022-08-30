HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Telstra Outage Affects NBN, Phone Service

Telstra Outage Affects NBN, Phone Service

By | 30 Aug 2022

A Telstra outage has affected internet and phone service for users around Australia.

According to DownDetector, reports started to pick up at around 11AM, and reached a peak of over 1,100 at around 1:30. The website has also said that 76% of reports are for internet issues, 12% for phone issues and 12% for a lack of network or reception.

Telstra has posted on their outages.telstra.com.au page that there is an “outage affecting some nbn and DOT (Digital Office Technology) services nationally” and that they are currently investigating.

“We are looking into an issue impacting some Telstra nbn and DOT customers nationally. Customers may be experiencing a loss of voice and data services. We are urgently working to resolve the issue. Further updates will be provided shortly.”



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Netflix, Disney And More Launch Legal Action Against Oz Telcos
Aussie Broadband Shares Crash 18%, Despite Record Revenue
Telstra Provides Free Wi-Fi At 3,000 Payphones
Penn Says Telstra Found Malware In Digicel’s Systems
Samsung, Wesfarmers, Big Movers In Roy Morgan’s Trust Rankings
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz eSafety Commissioner Targets Child Exploitation On Tech Platforms
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
Netflix Ad-Tier Could Be Half ‘Standard’ Price
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
Bunnings Panel Heater Recalled Over Electric Shock Hazard
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
AMD Unveil Next Gen Ryzen 7000 Processors
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz eSafety Commissioner Targets Child Exploitation On Tech Platforms
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The world’s largest tech companies are in the crosshairs of eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who will issue legal notices...
Read More