MSI’s Upcoming Slate Has Laptops For Gamers, Digital Creators And Astronauts

World-leading laptop manufacturer MSI has unveiled an impressive lineup of laptops for 2020 that appeal to a wide range of users.

Leading the way are its flagship laptops, the GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth, representing quite different takes on the gamer aesthetic.

The GE66 Raider Aurora Edition is “the fusion of sci-fi and resplendency,” according to MSI. The design “pays homage to the technology of tomorrow” while its “shining simulated titanium silver with subtle, cool-toned accents” mimic “rays of light gleamed from the galaxy.”

The Mystic Light bar, from which the Aurora Edition derives its name, traverses the front of the GE66’s palmrest in 16.7 million colours, creating “an alluring auroral, visionary ambience.”

The GS66 Stealth is slimmer and lighter with a “pure black, mystical theme” that suits a more low-key design.

Under the hood, the GE66 and GS66 both sport a 15.6-inch screen with a 300Hz refresh rate, a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPU and an as-yet-unspecified “latest” Nvidia RTX GPU.

For space-faring gamers there’s the GE66 Dragonshield limited edition, pictured top. Its design is a collaboration between MSI and digital artist Colie Wertz, whose work features in the Star Wars prequels, Transformers, Iron Man and other Hollywood movies. Wertz says his design is based around the idea of a shield on the back of a winged spaceship.

For professionals, there’s the Creator 17, which MSI claims is the worlds first laptop with a mini LED display. Built with content creators in mind, the Creator 17 is also the first laptop to meet HDR 1000 standards; its 17-inch 4K screen boasts a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

For those out and about, MSI has a concept camouflage laptop based on the GF65. The trio of proposed designs showcase a military camouflage pattern combined with digital triangular elements to bring out “a rich layer of metal texture.”

Lastly, MSI staple Prestige 14, previously available in pure white and carbon grey, now comes in an elegant rose pink. MSI says the simulated diamond-cut trimmings and sweet pink tone blend to “provide tranquility.”

No pricing or release dates as yet for the new laptop lineup. We’ll have details as soon as they are available.