Apple Revamping Six Products With Mini-LED Displays: Analyst

A top tech analyst has tipped that Apple is working on adding mini-LED screens in six new products, set to debut in 2020 and 2021.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected Apple analyst, says Apple’s research and development of mini-LED screens have not been impacted by the coronavirus. Instead, Kuo claims the tech giant is running ahead of schedule in commercialisation of technology.

‘The product research and development for mini LED remain unaffected by the COVID-19. The visibility for commercialisation has even exceeded the expectations in our previous report,’ Kuo wrote, via MacRumours.

‘The trend for Apple’s development and promotion of mini LED are more identifiable in five years.’

Apple is predicted to be currently developing six products incorporated with mini-LED.

These include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro; a 27-inch iMac Pro to be debuted in the fourth quarter this year; a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro; a 16-inch MacBook Pro; a 10.2-inch iPad and finally, a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

The most notable reference in Kuo’s paper is the mention of the 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, which suggests Apple is working on a new size for its smaller MacBook Pro portfolio.

The 14.1-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to be sold alongside a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Kuo’s reference to the iMac Pro is also notable, as Apple has not revamped its line since its launch in 2017.

Apple’s mini-LED products are all expected to be unveiled throughout 2020 and 2021, according to Kuo.

In the analyst’s previous notes, he claimed the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a mini-LED display would be launched in the fourth quarter of this year, suggesting that could also be the time when the 14.1-inch version will launch.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display, which is expected to be Apple’s high-tier model, is set to launch in spring this year, according to Kuo. If current rumours are correct, it means the mini-LED iPad Pro would be launched after the release of other iPad Pro models.

Apple has declined to provide a comment.