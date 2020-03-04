Leaks: OnePlus Flagship 8 Series To Launch Mid-April

OnePlus has been tipped to launch its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as soon as late March or April this year.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched its OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro in May last year, but according to a source close to the company, cited in TechRadar, the new flagship range is set to be released sooner than usual.

While OnePlus is yet to official reveal any information, specs and features about the OnePlus 8 range, previously leaks suggest three models will be included in the upcoming flagship. These will include the Vanilla 8, Pro variant and a Lite model.

Reports are currently indicating that all three models will be launched at the same time, which is consistent with other flagship launches from almost all other tech giants, including OnePlus.

OnePlus usually holds an Indian and global launch events on the same day. However, it’s yet to be seen if the company will follow suit of other smartphone companies in moving its launch online, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

OnePlus has declined to provide a comment.