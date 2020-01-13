HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
MSI Unveil Desktop Chassis For Content Creators

By | 13 Jan 2020
MSI has unveiled the Creator 400 series, its first desktop chassis dedicated to content creation and multi-tasking, complete with multiple important components that make it a great workstation for creative types.

The Creator 400 is equipped with a tempered, laminated glass with a thickness of 5.38mm and includes high-density, sound-absorbing cotton on panels to keep noise levels to a minimum.

The front-opening aluminium panel is specially introduced through precisely calculated aerodynamics and three 140mm cooling fans installed in front and rear to provide the smoothest cooling airflow.

MSI also incorporated an internal power supply cover design for a simpler wire management for users.

The Creator 400 also supports industry-standard E-ATX motherboards and 360mm water-cooling kits, providing the most powerful multi-core processor and quad-channel memory performance, while also having the ability to support a full-size graphics card.

In addition, MSI has also introduced a new range of AIO CPU coolers – the MAG Core Liquid 240R and 360R series.

The new AIOs come equipped with MSI’s intelligent ARGB controller – the MPG MAX iHUB, which controls the MAG Core Liquid’s RGB fans and pump lighting.

The motor implements a reliable ceramic bearing with a life expectancy of up to 100,000 hours, and the motor is moved to the water-cooled row to reduce the damage and noise caused by the extra vibration on the motherboard and the CPU.

About Post Author
Journalist/Editorial Production Manager
