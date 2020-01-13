HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Professional Oz Distributor For Harman

By | 13 Jan 2020
Harman has appointed MadisonAV as its new professional audio distributor for its AMX and Install solutions in Australia.

Coming with 28 years of ‘strong market coverage’, according to MadisonAV CEO Ken Kyle, the company will be in charge of distribution for AMX, SVSI, and install ranges of AKG, BSS, Crown and JBL Professional in Australia.

The focus of the new appointment is to offer a single interface across Harman’s wide range of video controls and instal audio solutions to streamline the process for customers.

As a result, all support, warranty and repairs will now be transitioned to MadisonAV, although warranty terms and inclusions will not be affected by the change.

Mr Kyle believes MadisonAV understands the ‘customers’ need for world-class products and solutions along with reliable after-sales service support’.

‘With our hands-on experience and coverage in the Australia market, we are excited to bring Harman Professional Video, Install Audio and Integrated Solutions to our customers and elevate their experiences’.

