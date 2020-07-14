Motorola is releasing a limited edition of its Razr smartphone in Blush Gold at JB Hi-Fi and Motorola’s online store.

Customers who purchase the Blush Gold Razr from JB Hi-Fi ($2,199) will also receive a bonus black leather pouch valued at $59.

The Razr is a modern take on the iconic flip phone, featuring an unbroken, 6.2-inch Flex View screen that can fold completely in half to allow for a seamless display.

When folded down, the Razr is small and compact, easily fitting into a back pocket. It also features a mini Quick View display on the front of the folded smartphone, so you can receive notifications without having to open the phone.

It has a 16MP rear camera with Night Vision and a 5MP front camera (both cameras have flashes).

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor and an Android 9 Pie operating system, this premium smartphone is fast and powerful.

The Razr comes with an 18W charger, USB cable, accessories case, and Razr earbuds and headset adapter cable.