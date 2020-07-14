The AFL and Google Australia have announced they will be extending their partnership for another three seasons through to 2022, committing to both the women’s and men’s elite competitions.

The AFL-Google partnership will continue to create new experiences for fans, like voting for a Michael Walters hanger for rebel Mark of the Week, or showcasing how women are changing the footy landscape in Great Sporting Land.

“Whether it’s through powerful storytelling via YouTube, fans having their say through Search voting or accessing all the latest AFL news and information through Google Nest, together we’re keeping fans informed, entertained and connected,” said Kylie Rogers, AFL General Manager of Commercial.

In 2018 the AFL-Google partnership showed fans how Google Nest devices could be used to get immediate access to scores, news, trivia and more. That same year live scores, highlights and news were also added to the Google Search experience for fans.

Then, in 2019, Google Search enabled fans to vote on a range of categories across the season, such as the Player of the Round and the Fan Awards.

Now that the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is under way, voting for the Coates Mark of the Year and rebel Goal of the Year is back, with fans able to search ‘AFL Vote’ with Google from 4pm on a Monday afternoon to have their say.