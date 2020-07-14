HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Unveil New Monitor ThinkVision M14t For Remote Workers

Lenovo Unveil New Monitor ThinkVision M14t For Remote Workers

By | 14 Jul 2020
, ,

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkVision M14t, a slim and lightweight portable monitor built for mobile professionals who are adapting to a new era of flexible working.

Weighing less than 700g, the ThinkVision M14t allows users to extend their screen real estate without taking up much space.

It has a 14-inch, Full HD touch-enabled display with ten-point touch functionality and 300-nit brightness capability.

The tilt function and height adjustment ensure the most comfortable viewing position and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light technology lets users work with minimal eye strain.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t

The 4096 pressure level active pen support is another feature that makes this a versatile device. The pressure-sensitive pen enables more precise sketching and accurate navigation.

The monitor can be used in portrait or landscape formats and has built-in auto sensors that can automatically switch the orientation as needed.

It comes with an L-shaped dongle that offers a simple cable solution and two full function USB Type-C ports. This enables connection to any compatible USB-C devices.

The ThinkVision M14t will be available in Australia in September, with pricing expected to start at $599.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Qualcomm Herald Next-Gen Gaming Phones with ‘Plus’ Chip
Acer Australia’s Consumer Monitor Sales Up 245% In Q1
Lenovo’s Latest “Nano” ThinkCentre Desktops Arrive In Oz
Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon
Catch Big Brand Play Paying Dividends, A Real Threat To Kogan
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Despite COVID-19 Lockdowns Harvey Norman To Open New Stores
Finance Harvey Norman Industry
/
July 14, 2020
/
Breville Tipped To Capture $3.1B Global Market
Appliances Breville Kitchen
/
July 14, 2020
/
Apple Accepting Compensation Claims For Slowing Down Older iPhones
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
July 14, 2020
/
COVID-19 Has Already Cost Global Economy US$3.8Trn
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
July 14, 2020
/
Kogan Turns To Twitter Instead Of ASX
Kogan Latest News Retailers
/
July 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Despite COVID-19 Lockdowns Harvey Norman To Open New Stores
Finance Harvey Norman Industry
/
July 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Harvey Norman is using the COVID-19 epidemic to open new stores in an expansion of their International operation. The new...
Read More