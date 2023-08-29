Back in July, in China, the Motorola Razr 40 received a huge software update that contained a lot of changes. Now, just one month later, the vanilla version will be receiving another one.

The update is expected to come with a lot of fixes and optimisations, as well as boost the security patch level.

Officially named ‘OTA2,’ this is now the second major software update for the device since the release.

It’s expected to come with August 2023 security patches, as well as an updated version of almost every system app, including Clock, launcher, Calendar, and Moto Display.

There will also be optimisations for real time subtitles, power consumption, network, face authentication, cover screen brightness, camera, and gaming, alongside fixing compatibility issues with some third party apps.

This update however, will not be introducing any new features, bar one; a new clock style for the cover screen, names ‘light shuttle.’

The OTA system updates will also come with firmware version T2TV33.45-69-2. It has begun rolling out to devices, but may take some time to reach all.

Motorola has yet to reveal if a similar update will be rolled out to the global variant of the device.