Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5’s Video Reveals Shock Dispersion Layer

By | 29 Aug 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 users take note that the phone giant released a small update over last year’s Fold4.

The new Z Fold5, however, has a brand-new hinge mechanism for a gapless design and a shock dispersion layer beneath the flexible folding screen which can be seen in the below video.

To view this, take a look at the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything to see the Fold5 teardown video. The same reviewer also has a durability test to watch.



