In Berlin at IFA, LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling an extensive line of home appliances delivering A-grade (and above) energy efficiency in the ‘Net-Zero House’.

The company’s newly launched kitchen, laundry and living solutions cater to the sustainably-minded consumer and the growing need to address power and water consumption, and lessen environmental effects.

Powered in part with AI Optimisation, LG’s new front-loader washer and dryer are energy-efficient laundry solutions that can be used without running up the user’s energy bill.

Both appliances have impressive energy ratings: the washer has an A-40 percent energy rating, and the dryer has a A+++-20 percent rating.

The innovative washer encourages wardrobe and environmental sustainability with LG’s AI Wash, which judiciously selects the best wash cycle to deliver 10% more fabric protection and aid the extension of the lifespan of clothing.

The washer also features a specific cycle that stops up to 60% of microplastics emissions from laundry cycles from going into the water supply.

As for the new dryer, LG had added an AI Dry feature which can identify laundry weight, fabric types and moisture amount then establish optimised drying time and temperature for various types of clothing and TurboDry quickly dry laundry. The dryer also features a low Global Warming Potential (GWP).

LG also released its new bottom freezer refrigerator with an A-20 percent energy rating and a Inverter Compressor providing energy efficiency. The fridge has a 10-year warranty and LG’s LINEARCooling to ensure food is kept to the optimised temperature.

For the chef in the household, LG has launched a A++ energy efficiency7 of LG’s new 24-inch (60-centimeter) built-in InstaView oven which has boosted insulators, a four-layered glass door and augmented heating control.

To clean all the dishes after a big cook, LG has launched a LG QuadWash dishwasher, which features a power-saving Inverter Direct Drive Motor and A-10 percent grade energy efficiency.

AI has also been included into the new dishwasher with the Wi-Fi-enabled, LG ThinQ app which lets users to control and monitor operation easily, download new cycles and fix minor malfunctions with Smart Diagnosis.

To learn more, visit LG’s booth from September 1-5 at Hall 18, Messe Berlin at IFA 2023.