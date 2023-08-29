HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Showcases Sustainability-Focused Home Appliances At IFA 2023

LG Showcases Sustainability-Focused Home Appliances At IFA 2023

By | 29 Aug 2023

In Berlin at IFA, LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling an extensive line of home appliances delivering A-grade (and above) energy efficiency in the ‘Net-Zero House’.

The company’s newly launched kitchen, laundry and living solutions cater to the sustainably-minded consumer and the growing need to address power and water consumption, and lessen environmental effects.

Powered in part with AI Optimisation, LG’s new front-loader washer and dryer are energy-efficient laundry solutions that can be used without running up the user’s energy bill.

Both appliances have impressive energy ratings: the washer has an A-40 percent energy rating, and the dryer has a A+++-20 percent rating.

The innovative washer encourages wardrobe and environmental sustainability with LG’s AI Wash, which judiciously selects the best wash cycle to deliver 10% more fabric protection and aid the extension of the lifespan of clothing.

The washer also features a specific cycle that stops up to 60% of microplastics emissions from laundry cycles from going into the water supply.

As for the new dryer, LG had added an AI Dry feature which can identify laundry weight, fabric types and moisture amount then establish optimised drying time and temperature for various types of clothing and TurboDry quickly dry laundry. The dryer also features a low Global Warming Potential (GWP).

LG also released its new bottom freezer refrigerator with an A-20 percent energy rating and a Inverter Compressor providing energy efficiency. The fridge has a 10-year warranty and LG’s LINEARCooling to ensure food is kept to the optimised temperature.

For the chef in the household, LG has launched a A++ energy efficiency7 of LG’s new 24-inch (60-centimeter) built-in InstaView oven which has boosted insulators, a four-layered glass door and augmented heating control.

To clean all the dishes after a big cook, LG has launched a LG QuadWash dishwasher, which features a power-saving Inverter Direct Drive Motor and A-10 percent grade energy efficiency.

AI has also been included into the new dishwasher with the Wi-Fi-enabled, LG ThinQ app which lets users to control and monitor operation easily, download new cycles and fix minor malfunctions with Smart Diagnosis.

To learn more, visit LG’s booth from September 1-5 at Hall 18, Messe Berlin at IFA 2023.  



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Garmin Tipped To Launch New Watch At IFA 2023
Samsung Food Launching at IFA 2023
Tineco To Unveil New Innovative Products At IFA 2023
Jackery To Reveal Latest Flagship Product At IFA 2023
LG Gets Into The Cosmetic Business
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Garmin Tipped To Launch New Watch At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
August 29, 2023
/
TCL & Dolby Bringing Atmos FlexConnect To A TCL TV Soon
Latest News
/
August 29, 2023
/
ASIC’s Corporate Plan To Investigate Scams & Exploitive Lending
Latest News
/
August 29, 2023
/
Premier League To Crack Down On Illegal Streaming
Latest News
/
August 29, 2023
/
Booktopia Ready To Grow Again After Losses
Latest News
/
August 29, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Garmin Tipped To Launch New Watch At IFA 2023
Latest News
/
August 29, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Recent leaks have indicated Garmin could be launching the new Venu 3 & 3S watches at IFA 2023. Last year,...
Read More