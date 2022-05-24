HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Motorola Razr 3 Tipped To Use New Powerful Processor

Motorola Razr 3 Tipped To Use New Powerful Processor

By | 24 May 2022

Motorola’s next foldable smartphone, the rumored Razr 3, is likely to be the companies most powerful smartphone yet thanks to the newly released Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The new flagship smartphone processor was released only days ago, and a Motorola teaser suggests that the Razr 3 will be the first phone to make use of it.

Previous Motorola Razr smartphones were rather underwhelming, particularly when it came to the lack of processing power. However, the new teaser image, which was posted on Weibo by Shen Jin, Motorola’s general manager, shows what appears to be a folded smartphone illuminating the new Qualcomm chip. Jin’s post also stated “the new phone feels really good”.

Rumours had previously speculated that the Razr 3 would feature the at the time unreleased Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with the teaser image seeming to almost confirm it.

Speculation suggests that we might see the Razr 3 released between June and August, which would line up with Motorola’s only recently confirmed July release of the 200MP Motorola Frontier.



