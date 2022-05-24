Days after Darren Simmons the CEO of Acer Australia quit, General Manager Greg Mikaelian has also quit with questions now being asked as to who will be next.

This is not the first time that Greg Mikaelian the General Manager, Channels & Marketing has quit Acer.

The last time was just before Charles Chung the former CEO to Darren Simmons was sacked under a cloud.

An Acer spokesperson says, “We would like to thank Greg for his contribution to Acer and wish him success in his future endeavours.”

“In line with the current changing environment, we are reviewing our organisational structure and business direction to identify areas where we can improve efficiencies and streamline operations. The Oceanic region’s local performance remains strong, and our local team continues to deliver innovation solutions and technologies to our customers.

Recently Acer who last year paid down a debt to the ATO reported after-tax profit of AU$1.1 million for the full year to 31 December 2020, which was a dip from the AU$2.9 million earned in the year prior.

The dip was primarily due to the Australian arm of Acer receiving a larger tax bill for 2020, with the company paying AU$3.4 million in income taxes, which was almost four times the amount paid in 2019.

In their last financial report Acer reported revenues of AU$341.7 million for the full year, which was an AU$55 million improvement year-on-year.

Last year Acer was hit by a REvil ransomware attack, with the culprits demanding $50 million from the company.

The issue was resolved.