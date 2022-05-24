HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola To Release 200MP Camera Smartphone In July

By | 24 May 2022

Motorola have confirmed the release of a new flagship with a 200MP main camera, announcing that the launch event will take place in July.

The event teaser and device confirmation were released by Motorola China, who have said that the new smartphone is “a new benchmark for image experience”.

Rumours surrounding the Motorola Frontier began circulating last year, with many speculating that the new device would make use of Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

Details other than the megapixel count of the camera are yet to be confirmed, however speculation suggests the sensor will use pixel binning and a remosaicing algorithm for 12.5MP and 50MP photos. The Frontier will also be capable of 8K video at 30fps and boast a 60MP front camera.

Other rumours suggest that the Frontier will boast a 6.67-inch pOLED display, with 144Hz refresh rate. Users will have the choice between an 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, and a 12GB RAM/256GB storage model.

The battery is rumoured to be 4,500mAh, a step down from the current Edge 30 Pro flagship at 4,500mAh. However, it will support 125W wired charging and 30W-50W wireless charging.

Pricing and availability are yet to be disclosed.



