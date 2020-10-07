HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Most Aussies To Christmas Shop Early Amid Delivery Concern

Most Aussies To Christmas Shop Early Amid Delivery Concern

By | 7 Oct 2020
,

The majority of Australians are preparing to start Christmas shopping early this year, following concerns of delivery delays amid the COVID19 crisis.

According to a new Trajectory Report by Power Retail, 78% of surveyed online customers plan to start Christmas shopping early – most by early November at the latest.

Of the 5,000 online shoppers surveyed, 55% admitted to being concerned about delivery delays for Christmas online orders, with 59% already experiencing e-comm delivery delays.

Victorian customers are among the most affected by delays, prompt by stage four lockdown conditions. 58% of West Australians are also concerned by Christmas delivery delays, likely due to border closures.

The news comes as online shopping fares unprecedented volume in 2020, with COVID19 lockdowns prompting more consumers to turn online.

Market commentators also query the impact of current delivery delays and e-commerce volumes on upcoming annual events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

 

[Source: Power Retail – Trajectory Report]

