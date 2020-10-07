Google has followed Microsoft with a significant rebranding and redesign of its collection of office apps, officially renaming G Suite to Google Workplace.

As well as completely rebranding the product which hosts Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar, Google has added new features to integrate the apps more seamlessly.

Google upgraded its suite to have helpful features such as the ability to create and collaborate on a document within a room, the ability to see people in a meeting while collaborating together with Meet picture-in-picture and more.

The new user experience which brings together tools like chat, email, voice and video calling into a single is currently only available to business customers now. Google promised it should be available to consumers in the coming months.

The app icons were also given a makeover with a fresh new four-colour scheme.

Google now wants to add more fluidity between its apps in the same way Microsoft has rolled out with Office 365. Microsoft also revealed it has renamed its flagship search engine Bing to Microsoft Bing and changed its logo colour to a blue gradiant.

“10 years ago, when many of our products were first developed, they were created as individual apps that solved distinct challenges—like a better email with Gmail, or a new way for individuals to collaborate together with Docs,” Javier Soltero VP and GM for Google Workspace wrote in a blogpost.

“Over time, our products have become more integrated, so much so that the lines between our apps have started to disappear.”

Google’s major changes to G Suite appear to be a very clear intention to challenge Microsoft and steer users away from Office 365 and onto Google Workplace.

Soltero even writes in a company press release: “This is the end of the ‘office’ as we know it.”

The new features are set to be rolled out in the coming weeks for paying customers.