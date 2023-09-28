Samsung are tipped to announce a range of Fan Edition devices soon, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Buds FE, and two tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+. More specs have been leaked for the latter two devices.

According to sources, the displays will be LCD, and only the Plus model will support S Pen input. The S9 FE panel should be 10.9 inches with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 pixels (16:10 ratio). The Plus should have a 12.4 inch display, with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, and a 16:10 ratio.

The same sources claim the chipset won’t be a Snapdragon, but instead an Exynos 1380 chip. Each tablet will have two memory options, the S9 FE will come with 6/128GB or 8/256GB, and the Plus will come with 8/128GB or 12/256GB. All will have a micro SD slot for up to 1TB more storage.

Both should be IP68 certified and come equipped with 12MP selfie cameras. The vanilla version is tipped to have one 8MP shooter on the back, while the Plus is tipped to have two cameras.

Both are expected to be quite expensive compared with the Tab S7 FE series, however pricing has not been revealed yet. One thing noted was that the base price will be for the WiFi only options. 5G support is expected to cost more.

The launch is tipped to take place next month, however Samsung have yet to schedule an official launch date.