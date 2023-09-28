Microsoft has released a major update of Windows that includes the software Companies new AI powered Copilot that is seriously good, the downside is that the update nobbled my desktop version of Outlook denying me access to my emails.

A visit to the online version of Microsoft 365 revealed that the emails were serving to the Outlook in box but not to the desktop app version.

After removing the desktop version completely from my system and re installing via Microsoft 365 the problem was still there and this begged a new question for Copilot “How do I fix getting email to my desktop Outlook after being nobbled by the latest Windows update”.

As for Copilot this is seriously good to the extent that tyhat I have cancelled my $30 a month ChatGPT subscription.

I asked two questions. ‘Who did Stoke City, Play in their last game and who won”, within minutes I had not only the right score, information but a description on the game”. Unfortunately Stoke lost.

My other question “What was the last product that Shokz released” resulted in not only a correct answer but an excellent description of their latest product.

The update that appears to be rolling out slowly also includes a new Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos, RGB lighting support, and a new File Explorer.

I am not a user of Bing however I suspect that the new AI powered Chat feature that delivers information straight to the Windows 11 desktop could see a fair amount of switching going on some unknown to the user.

Copilot appears as a sidebar on your desktop you are also able you to control settings on your PC, launch apps, or simply answer queries.

However, you are going to have to put up with advertising appearing under your search in what appears to be a direct threat to Google and Google search.

Copilot is basically an AI-powered digital assistant, much like the old Cortana which was a total failure.

Microsoft is adding AI-powered features to Paint, Snipping Tool, and the Windows 11’s Photos app which on my update appears to have not been updated as there was little change to previous versions.

Microsoft Paint will when made available incorporate Photoshop-like features, with support for transparency and layers along with a new AI image generator.

Windows Insiders will be able to sign up to a waitlist to get access to a “Paint Cocreator” feature today that will be available to all Windows 11 users in the coming weeks.

Microsoft’s Photos app for Windows 11 continues the focus on AI and imagery with a new background blur option with this update.

Background blur will automatically find the background in a photo and highlight the subject and blur out the background.

You can customise the intensity of the blur or even change the areas that get blurred out.

You may need to wait a few weeks or months to get the AI-enhanced versions of Paint, Photos, and Snipping Tool, though. Microsoft warns these app updates “start rolling out now to a small percentage of consumer users (with full availability targeted in the coming months).”

The new Cocreator unleashes your creativity by simply inputting a text prompt, selecting a style, and generating a unique image,” explains Yusuf Mehdi, head of consumer marketing at Microsoft, in a blog post.

“You can then use the array of other tools in Paint to further refine your creation, whether it’s adding layers or drawing on top.”

Microsoft is using credits for this Paint image generation feature during the preview period.

50 credits are available for initial use of Paint Cocreator, with one being used up per use.

Microsoft says it may change this credit system after the preview is complete, which suggests it could charge for this feature in the future.

Snipping Tool’s AI upgrades come in the form of text extraction and redaction.

You’ll now be able to copy text from an image in Snipping Tool and share it in other apps.

It’s similar to the copy text from images feature found on Android or iOS.

Microsoft has also added a feature that allows you to automatically redact and hide emails and phone numbers from images.

If you’re a PC gamer, Microsoft is adding native RGB lighting controls.

Known as Dynamic Lighting, this Windows 11 feature will control RGB lights using the open HID LampArray standard. Acer, Asus, HP, HyperX, Logitech, Razer, and Twinkly have all partnered with Microsoft on this Dynamic Lighting feature, which allows Windows apps to control devices as well as the Settings section of Windows 11.

Microsoft is integrating its Windows 365 Cloud PCs into Windows 11 with this update.

Windows 365 Boot will allow you to boot straight to Windows 365 Cloud PCs on a device, and Windows 365 Switch will let Windows 365 users switch between a local desktop and a Cloud PC within Windows 11.

There are still many Windows 11 features on the way in another update planned for release in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“As announced in July, the Windows 11 2023 Update (version 23H2) will be released in the fourth quarter of 2023,” says John Cable, head of Windows servicing and delivery, in a blog post today. We still don’t know exactly what’s in the Windows 11 2023 Update or why Microsoft pushed some previously planned features for that update into today’s 22H2 update.

A new volume mixer is on the way, alongside native RAR and 7-zip support and even app labels and ungrouping for the Windows 11 taskbar. Microsoft also mentioned a new inking experience onstage at its Surface and AI event last week, but those features won’t be a part of this update.

If you want to get today’s big Windows 11 update right now, you can head into Settings > Windows Update and turn on “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available.” Otherwise, you may need to wait until the November monthly Patch Tuesday to get this latest big Windows 11 update.