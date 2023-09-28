In 2004, Tivoli Audio sold a small portable AM/FM clock radio called the SongBook. It was discontinued in 2010, but has now been reborn as two Bluetooth powered portables, the SongBook and SongBook Max.

They appear as a mix between the original SongBook, DNA from a 1980s boombox, and parts from Tivoli Audio’s Model One Radio. Available in a cream/brown combination, and a retro avocado shade green, the SongBook is available for $649.00 AUD, and the SongBook Max is available for $899.00 AUD. Both are available for preorder now, and will begin shipping in November.

Equipped with integrated carry handles and IPX4 splash resistance, the Bluetooth 5.3 SongBook weighs 6.7 pounds (approx. 3KG), whereas the Max weighs 11.5 pounds (approx. 5.2KG).

The new models keep Tivoli’s passion for mono sound, and despite the sizes of the main driver grilles, these are not stereo speakers. The SongBook uses a 3.5 inch full range driver and 3.5 inch woofer, both driven by a 40W amp. The Max has a 4 inch woofer, a 4 inch midrange driver, and .75 inch tweeter powered by two 50W amps.

Both have been designed to work as amps, with a ¼ inch analog input on the front that can toggled between line-in and amp modes. The latter provides preamp functionality for turntables and electric guitars. They also have a three-band set of manual EQ sliders.

Inside are lithium-ion rechargeable batteries rated for 10 hours of use, charging through the USB-C port on the back. They’re also compatible with USB-C PD charging at 5, 9, and 15 volts.

The difference comes with the Max’s FM radio (and DAB+ radio if accessible). It incorporates the same turning knob as the Model One radio, however, is tied to a digital tuner, meaning the Max includes five radio presets and a scan button on the top panel, as well as a stowaway extendable antenna on the back.