Monitor Audio's Bronze Loudspeaker Series Coming To Oz

Monitor Audio’s Bronze Loudspeaker Series Coming To Oz

By | 29 May 2020
The Monitor Audio Bronze range – which includes eight models, including the brand’s first Dolby Atmos enabled speaker module – are coming to Australia. They are available for pre-order now at any Australian Monitor Audio dealer, with products set to arrive from mid-June.

This marks the 6th generation of Monitor Audio’s Bronze Series loudspeakers, adding a new Uniform Dispersion Waveguide that works alongside the series’ signature C-CAM Gold Dome Tweeter to deliver even sound dispersion, improved time alignment and a wider sound stage for more lifelike sound. The tweeter plate has an acoustically transparent hexagonal dispersion pattern.

The cabinet designs have also been refreshed, with sleek contrasting baffles and matching magnetic cloth-covered grills.

The Bronze AMS speakers (RRP $799 for a pair) are Dolby Atmos enabled, adding greater depth to movie soundtracks. These are available in black and white.

Pricing for the other speakers in the Bronze Loudspeaker range:

  • Monitor Audio Bronze 50 Bookshelf Speakers
    Available in: Black, White, Walnut & Urban Grey
    RRP: $699 (pair)
  • Monitor Audio Bronze 100 Bookshelf Speakers
    Available in: Black, White, Walnut & Urban Grey
    RRP: $849 (pair)
  • Monitor Audio Bronze 200 Floorstanding Speakers
    Available in: Black, White & Walnut
    RRP: $1,549 (pair)
  • Monitor Audio Bronze 500 Floorstanding Speakers
    Available in: Black, White & Walnut
    RRP: $1,999 (pair)
  • Monitor Audio Bronze C150 Centre Speaker
    Available in: Black, White & Walnut
    RRP: $499
  • Monitor Audio Bronze W10 Subwoofer
    Available in: Black, White & Walnut
    RRP: $1,499
  • Monitor Audio Bronze FX Surround Speaker
    Available in: Black, White
    RRP: $799 (pair)
