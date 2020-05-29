Microsoft Releases W10 Update

SEATTLE: Microsoft is starting to release the latest twice-annual update to Windows 10, featuring enhancements to the longstanding Notepad app and a way to find your cursor in a sea of text.

Here are just a few of the changes: the Cortana virtual assistant can now create calendar events, send e-mails and bring up e-mail messages from specific people.

Microsoft is also delivering the second version of the Windows ubsystem for Linux, which will execute command-line instructions faster.

In Notepad, the title bar will show an asterisk if there are unsaved changes in your file, and new keyboard shortcuts are available.