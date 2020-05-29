HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Microsoft Releases W10 Update

Microsoft Releases W10 Update

By | 29 May 2020
, , , , ,

SEATTLE: Microsoft is starting to release the latest twice-annual update to Windows 10, featuring enhancements to the longstanding Notepad app and a way to find your cursor in a sea of text.

Here are just a few of the changes: the Cortana virtual assistant can now create calendar events, send e-mails and bring up e-mail messages from specific people.

Microsoft is also delivering the second version of the Windows ubsystem for Linux, which will execute command-line instructions faster.

In Notepad, the title bar will show an asterisk if there are unsaved changes in your file, and new keyboard shortcuts are available.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Sony Planning PS5 Conference For Next Week?
Windows 10 Update Provides Cortana And Gaming Improvements
Lenovo Debut 2-in-1 with Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard
US Ramps Up Pressure On Chinese Tech Outfits
Google Wins US Defence Contract
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Shares Soar To Record High
Kogan Latest News Retailers
/
May 29, 2020
/
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured To Be In Production
Latest News Samsung Smart Phones
/
May 29, 2020
/
Are Dodgy High Risk Chipsets Set To Be Used In Oppo & Realme Smartphones?
5G Communication Latest News
/
May 29, 2020
/
Trump Goes After Social Media Companies With Executive Order
Latest News Media Media Services
/
May 29, 2020
/
Apple & Tile In New Fight Abuse Of Power & Nobbling Claims
Apple Brands Latest News
/
May 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Shares Soar To Record High
Kogan Latest News Retailers
/
May 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Kogan.com.au has noted unprecedented growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and today the company’s share price soared by 5.2% to reach...
Read More