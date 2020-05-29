HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
IPhone 11 Most Popular Smarty

By | 29 May 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: And the world’s most popular smartphone is …. (drum roll). You guessed it, another Apple, the iPhone 11 to be correct.

Smartphone shipment analyst outfit Omdia said Apple shipped 19.5 million iPhone 11s during the period from January through March.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on consumer demand, Apple’s iPhone 11 shipments in Q1 2020, exceeded its total for iPhone XR shipments during the same period in 2019 by nearly six million units.

Omdia said this was because Apple managed to strike the right balance of pricing and features on the iPhone 11, ensuring the smartphone’s appeal. At launch, the iPhone 11 was priced US$50 less than its predecessor, the iPhone XR, but with updated features.

