In exciting sound news for anyone who loves their bass to hit them where it counts, M&K Sound – who profess to be the “inventor of the subwoofer”, with their history in that department dating back to the ’60s – have overhauled their enticing X+ series, revealing their first 15″ X15+ subwoofer.

Actually, they’re delivering three new subs, the X15+, X12+ AND X10+, with all packing THX certification.

They are also all rocking M&K’s signature push-pull configuration from the previous X series.

There are also a bunch of upgrades, such as adding big RMS and peak wattage power for cleaner performance.

The X15+ packs 700W RMS, with 1400W peak. The X12+ sees 600W RMS and 1200W peak. The X10+ will put out 500W RMS and 1000 W peak.