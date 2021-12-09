HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Releases Android 12L For Larger Screen Devices

Google Releases Android 12L For Larger Screen Devices

By | 9 Dec 2021

The first beta release of Android 12L has hit ten variations of Google’s Pixel, with a design intended for larger screen phones and tablets.

Previous Android versions have suffered from looking like a blown up phone screen, however 12L adds a two-column layout, which makes the most of the larger display.

Settings and notifications no longer have to tussle for space on the space, while multitasking is favoured, with new drag and drop features that basically make it seen like you’re using a second screen.

Android 12L’s beta is available now for the Pixel 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4XL, 4a, 4a, 5G, 5, 5a 5G, 6, and 6 Pro, and will come to other non-Pixel phones shortly.

