UPDATED: Miele Slammed For Shocking Female Social Media Posting

Miele the German appliance Company that is run predominantly by males has been slammed after they pulled a social media post that stereotyped women.

The brand that is fast losing favour among architects and premium households has been slammed by marketing web site Mumbrella.

Writing in their 2019 wrap up of the best and worst marketing campaigns Miele copped a walloping with the publication claiming that it’s not a good idea to revert to gender stereotypes ‘that we’ve all largely agreed belong in the past’.

Miele responded by asking their PR Company to contact ChannelNews to take this story down claiming the article references a social media post for International Women’s Day. They claimed that the social media campaign was not posted on the Miele Australia and New Zealand channels and never appeared in any form in any Australian communications issued by Miele ANZ.

“We have been advised by Miele ANZ that the post you have mentioned was only seen on the Miele United Arab Emirates social media and that it was posted in 2017 not 2019′ the PR Company wrote.

They said that the post was not a video, only a static photograph.

Our view is that Miele is an International Company that from a marketing level is governed in Australia by their International marketing executives these are the same decision makers who not only invested in the social media post but also approved the creative.

The fact that the campaign went pear shaped after they had posted speaks volumes as to the thinking of Miele management.

They claim that the Company meant well when they made a post on International Women’s Day, but the execution wasn’t great, an image of four smiling women sitting on top of a washer and dryer with the caption “May all women remember to embrace what makes them unique!”

The German Company who is facing new Competition in Australia in the premium market deleted the post, but not before screenshots were captured and eager internet users took them to task.

Mumbrella said “This is one of the worst mistakes a brand has made this year, and a good reminder to social media managers to check over their posts with others – especially those that tie into social issues” before posting anything online”.