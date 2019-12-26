LG Gets Into The Indoor Plant Growing Business

LG Electronics is getting int other plant business with the Korean washing machine and TV maker now looking to tap into the booming indoor garden market.

The Company will show their revolutionary indoor gardening appliance which uses advanced light, temperature and water control to grow plants at CES 2020.

You even get the seed packages thrown in to help cultivate nutrient-rich and flavourful greens, there is even a monitoring app thrown in.

The Company claims that even novices’ gardeners will want one of these devices.

What’s not known is whether Bunnings will sell the new gardening appliance.

LG said that the device utilises flexible modules and that the appliance replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day.

LED lights forced air circulation and wick-based water management allow seeds to transform quickly into ingredients for delicious recipes and dishes.

The advanced gardening system can hold up to 24 all-in-one seed packages, enough for a family of four.

A key component of the automated gardening solution is LG’s non-circulating water supply technology, which evenly distributes the exact amount of water that plant packages require.

This core technology prevents algae growth and inhibits unpleasant odours for a clean and hygienic environment where safe, natural herbs and leaf vegetables can grow.

A smartphone app helps users manage and monitor their plants. The all-in-one seed packages containing seeds, peat moss and fertilizer, is designed for immediate planting.

Initial packages will include 20 different varieties including romaine and other types of lettuce, arugula, chicory and basil.

PS: We are still wating for the beer making machine launched at CES 2019.