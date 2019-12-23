Telstra Back Flogging Chinese ZTE Smartphones 5G Device Possible In 2020

Telstra is back selling products from Chinese Company ZTE after initially pulling their devices from sale because of security concerns, now there is the possibility that the national carrier could range a new ZTE 5G device running the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

For years Telstra sold Telstra branded devices made by the Chinese Company, these were replaced with another brand when the US Government initially banned ZTE over security concerns.

Now the Chinese phone maker is in talks with Telstra over the supply of the ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G which has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor set to be used in Apple’s 2020 5G device as well as new Samsung smartphones according to sources.

ZTE’s flagship will support 5G networks in dual-mode NSA / SA. This means the handset will be able to take advantage of a larger number of 5G bands around the world.

Additionally, the smartphone will also adopt the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Other hardware features built into the Axon 10s Pro 5G includes high speed LPDDR5 RAM (most likely starting at 8GB); UFS 3.0 fast storage and a 4000mAh capacity battery.

The device includes ZTE’s self-developed AI engine called the Z-Booster with a 2.0 algorithm, which intelligently allocates system resources through AI.

This technology accelerates and optimises games and multi-tasking to maximize the performance of the machine.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro also supports Link-Booster for intelligent network acceleration. This technology allows the device to use multiple concurrent network connections at the same time and handle complex signal environments more easily.

As far as the OS is concerned; ZTE ‘s phone will come pre-installed with MiFavor 10 system based on Android 10.

Unlike Huawei ZTE is still able to access the official Android OS.