Microsoft Tipped to Delay Dual-Screen ‘Surface Neo’

Market watchers question whether Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Neo will launch in the lucrative 2020 holiday season, following a blog post revealing the company will now focus its Windows 10X operating system on single-screen devices.

Last month, rumours emerged that the high-tech Surface Neo would be delayed, despite Microsoft’s US website still listing the Neo as “coming Holiday 2020.”

Microsoft unveiled the dual-screen Surface laptop in October, which was set to feature Windows 10X.

Windows 10X features a more modern, simplified, ‘stripped-back’ user experience which and has previously only been discussed in relation to dual-screen foldable laptops.

In a blog post published this week, Microsoft has confirmed the Windows 10X operation system will first come to ‘single-screen’ devices like tablets and traditional notebook PCs – adding “world is a very different place than it was last October.”

“These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” said Chief product officer of Windows and devices, Panos Panay, in a blog post.

“The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices.”

Microsoft has not explicitly confirmed new timelines, however, the reprioritisation of Windows 10X for single-screen devices is said to be prompt by COVID19.

The company has reportedly seen a notable 75% YoY jump in time spent on Windows 10, as home-bound people interact with their laptops more than smartphones versus previous periods.

Commentators predict Microsoft’s Surface Neo will now be delayed into next year, as consumers continue to fare the economic impact of COVID19.

Unveiled in October, the Surface Neo features two nine-inch screens with a 360-degree hinge. The product also worked with a removable keyboard that magnetically stuck to the back of the device, alongside a stylus pen.

Market watchers have already predicted that many high-tech, premium consumer electronics which were slated for 2020 will be pushed back, awaiting consumer confidence to warrant expensive purchases.