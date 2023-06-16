HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Shares Hit All-Time High

Microsoft Shares Hit All-Time High

By | 16 Jun 2023

Microsoft shares closed at an all-time-high overnight, joining fellow tech giants Apple and Nvidia in achieving record valuations in recent weeks.

The software company rose 3.2 per cent to A$504.27, beating a previous high set in November 19, 2021, during the pandemic-induced software blitz.

Microsoft has leaped 45 per cent this year to date, adding A$1.16 trillion to the company’s value in under six months.

This interest comes as Microsoft goes all-in on OpenAI and its ChatGPT technology, which the company is currently inserting into its entire lineup of Office apps and its Bing search.

Microsoft announced in January it would be investing a further A$14.5 billion into OpenAI, spurring the company’s gold run.



