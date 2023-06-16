A complete major UI overhaul has been released for Steam, showcasing a brand new look for the PC gaming shopfront.

The UI overhaul was announced in late April, with the Steam Client Beta showcasing may new changes. But now, these changes have arrived allowing every user to get a taste for something new.

Valve is one of the companies running some of the changes, being built on a new framework making it easier to apply changes across all iterations, including Steam Desktop Client, Big Picture Mode, Steam Deck, and Steam on mobile.

There is a new fresh look that indicates the sprucing of dialogues, menus, fonts, and colours.

The notifications have been made more useful, the green bell icon now only lights up when there is something new for the user.

The tray view also only shows new notifications.

The overlay has also received some upgrades, with shift-tabbing during a game showcasing a new look, new toolbar, and the ability to personalise what is seen.

Windows can also now be pinned from the overlay to appear on top of the game while in play mode, with adjustable opacity.

There is also a new Notes feature, allowing lightweight notetaking overlay in the current game which will be saved to each game, and synced across devices.

There is a new Game Overview panel allowing users to get a one stop look at everything happening with a particular game. This includes achievements, guides, friends playing, and news.

There has also been hardware acceleration for Mac and Linux users.