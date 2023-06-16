The Android TV 14 has just been released by Google, revealing two major updates for the plans for the latest version.

There has yet to be an official announcement of the plans, but there are talks the company are planning to retire Android TV 13.

The Android TV 14 will replace Android TV 13, revealing new features added to the operating system, including a new remote shortcut button, new notifications, energy modes, easier headphone pairing and more.

The Android TV 14 beta has a lot to unpack, however, two features have caught the eye of many, these being the new custom shortcuts and the improved headphone pairing.

There are reports the new custom shortcut feature is a kind of “magic button,” able to be linked to a specific app or specific HDMI port, allowing users to bring up the app or switch to the input just by pressing the star button on the remote.

The headphone pairing feature has had a little less information revealed, but it is supposedly designed to make it quicker to connect wireless headphones to the TV.

There are other feature the beta has showcased and these are as follow: