HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Technics Releases Limited Edition Turntable To Celebrate 55th Anniversary

Technics Releases Limited Edition Turntable To Celebrate 55th Anniversary

By | 29 May 2020
, ,

To commemorate its 55th anniversary, Technics is producing just 1,000 units of the special edition, all-black SL-1210GAE turntable, at a recommended retail price of $6,999. Only 40 of these turntables are earmarked to be sold in Australia.

The limited edition SL-1210GAE, wholly made in Japan by skilled artisans, is inscribed with a unique serial number to signify that it is a 55th anniversary model.

The turntable features a three-layered construction with a rigidly combined brass top-plate, an aluminium die cast core platter and a solid rubber coating covering its entire rear surface to eliminate unwanted resonance, achieving overall superior rigidity and vibration damping.

It is specially developed zinc insulator features aGEl, a soft gel-like material with excellent shock-absorbing properties, which isolates the turntable from external vibrations to ensure undisturbed music reproduction. The lightweight magnesium tonearm is built to be incredibly precise.

“We’ve had a strong response from Technics aficionados since we reintroduced the brand in November last year,” said Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager – Audio and Video, Panasonic.

“It’s exciting to celebrate the brand’s 55th anniversary by offering this premium limited edition model to vinyl enthusiasts, with just 40 units to be available for Australian customers.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Monitor Audio’s Bronze Loudspeaker Series Coming To Oz
Bowers & Wilkins: Bonus Speakers With Home Cinema Bundles
Lyngdorf Audio Unveils Surround Sound Processor MP-40
Cyrus Audio To Host “Virtual Vinyl Day” With Industry Leaders This Sat
REVIEW: Technics Ottava S SC-C50 – Brilliant Sound Networking An Issue
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kogan Shares Soar To Record High
Kogan Latest News Retailers
/
May 29, 2020
/
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Rumoured To Be In Production
Latest News Samsung Smart Phones
/
May 29, 2020
/
Are Dodgy High Risk Chipsets Set To Be Used In Oppo & Realme Smartphones?
5G Communication Latest News
/
May 29, 2020
/
Trump Goes After Social Media Companies With Executive Order
Latest News Media Media Services
/
May 29, 2020
/
Apple & Tile In New Fight Abuse Of Power & Nobbling Claims
Apple Brands Latest News
/
May 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kogan Shares Soar To Record High
Kogan Latest News Retailers
/
May 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Kogan.com.au has noted unprecedented growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and today the company’s share price soared by 5.2% to reach...
Read More