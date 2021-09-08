HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Acquires Brisbane Software Company Clipchamp

Microsoft Acquires Brisbane Software Company Clipchamp

By | 8 Sep 2021

Microsoft has acquired Brisbane-based video editing software company Clipchamp, for an undisclosed amount.

The company will most likely roll the Clipchamp editing suite, which currently boasts over 14 million worldwide users, into its 365 offering.

“Few companies in tech have the legacy and reach that Microsoft has,” said Alexander Dreiling, the CEO and co-founder of Clipchamp.

“We all grew up with iconic Microsoft products and have been using them ever since. Becoming part of Microsoft allows us to become part of a future legacy. Under no other scenario could our future look more exciting than what’s ahead of us now.

“At Clipchamp we have always said that we’re not suffering from a lack of opportunity, there absolutely is an abundance of opportunity in video. We just need to figure out how to seize it. Inside Microsoft we can approach seizing our opportunity in entirely new ways.”

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Microsoft Gives Nov Deadline To Upgrade From Outlook To 365
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Release Date
Unsupported Windows 11 Installs Won’t Get Updates
Microsoft Moves To Nobble Chrome By Driving Users “Nuts”
Microsoft Jacks Up Software Subscription Rates
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Lenovo B2b Online Site Offering Massive Discounts
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
Bose Unveils New Smart Soundbar
Bose Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
MSI Showcases New Street Fashion-Inspired Notebook
Latest News MSI
/
September 8, 2021
/
LG Create New ‘Creaseless’ Material For Foldable Display
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
GPS Powers Segway’s New Robot Mower
Latest News Outdoor
/
September 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Lenovo B2b Online Site Offering Massive Discounts
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo is on a roll according to local Managing Director Matt Codrington with a new direct B2b direct sell, web...
Read More