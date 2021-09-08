JBL has today launched the JBL TUNE 510BT, TUNE 710BT, TUNE 660NC and TUNE 760NC wireless headphones into the Australian market.

At the lower end of the price scale, the JBL TUNE 510BT sports Voice Assistant, Hands-Free Calls and Multi-Point Connection features, the latter of which allows you to move between multiple Bluetooth devices. With a generous 35 hours of battery life, and two hour charging time, this is the perfect affordable headphone set to chuck in your backpack for everyday use. These will retail for $79.95.

Slightly more expensive, at $129.95, are the higher-end TUNE 710BTs that pack 50 hours of battery life, a foldable design, and Pure Bass, which will enhance the low-end of your favourite tracks without sliding into muddy distortion. Like the 510s, these sport Hands-Free Calls and Vocal Assistant features, and can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Although wireless, these come with a cable for those times you need to be connected, and just five minutes of charge will give you an extra three hours listening time.

For those looking for noise cancellation, JBL’s TUNE 660NC ($149.95) and JBL TUNE 760NC ($199.95) will both do the job. The differences between these are slight: a bigger driver size and more battery life for the more-pricey 760NC seems to be the main difference, and the detachable audio cable that comes with the latter. They each pack the same features as the more affordable models, with a beefed up sound quality.

“The Tune Series has been designed for those who want impressive features and performance in their headphones, but don’t want to spend a lot of money on them. You get JBL quality and Pure Bass sound from these Bluetooth headphones and some offer Active Noise Cancellation but at a sharp price that wont break the budget”, says Marcus Fry, General Manager of Harman AUNZ.