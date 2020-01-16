HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Pawfect Tunes: Spotify Launches Playlists For Lonely Dogs

By | 16 Jan 2020
Global music streaming service, Spotify, has announced it is launching playlists and podcasts for dogs.

The move means you’ll no longer have to fret about your dog’s loneliness when you leave them home alone.

It comes after Spotify conducted research revealing 74 per cent of UK pet-owners played music for their animals.

The Swedish audio-streaming business company announced it was launching a podcast featuring soothing music, stories, messages of affirmation, ‘dog-directed praise,’ and reassurance narrated by actors to reduce dogs who are left home alone.

Additionally, playlists selected for pets are designed through algorithms to establish personalised music, such as energetic or slow.

Spotify revealed it found that one quarter of pet owners play their animals music when they are absent, with a further 42 per cent saying their pets have a favourite music genre.

One in four pet owners say they have seen their dogs dance to music.

