Kensington Launch Surface Go Docking Station

Microsoft’s Surface Go tablet is receiving a desktop companion in the Kensington Docking Station giving users extended productivity, security and external display support.

The SD6000 Surface Go 5Gbps Docking Station is priced at US$349.99, though online retailer Insight is selling it for US$461.99.

Local pricing and availability are still not yet known.

Billed as the first and only all-in-one Surface Go docking solution, the SD6000 utilises Microsoft’s Surface Connect Technology ‘for a seamless dock and charge experience that looks as good as it functions’.

Kensington is promoting the docking station as being suitable for point of sale locations, or environments that require mobile security protocols.

Built into the docking station are optional locking modules, as well as the option for an added privacy screen for visual security.

The dock features 4 additional USB 3 ports (USB-A), a single USB-C port for data, a 3.5mm audio jack and a gigabit ethernet port.

In addition, the dock also supports external monitor connects via the HDMI or DisplayPort for either Single 4K @ 60Hz playback or 4K 30Hz on dual displays.

Other design elements include enhanced airflow for heat dissipation when the Surface Go is docked, as well as an integrated cradle pin designed to protect the Surface Connect cable.

The dock is intended to facilitate multiple working angles via its hinge design, similar to that found in the Surface Studio.