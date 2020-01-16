HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon Sales: Popular Fitness Trackers Discounted

Amazon Sales: Popular Fitness Trackers Discounted

By | 16 Jan 2020
, , , , ,

If reaching your fitness goals was on your new year’s resolution list – you’re in luck.

Amazon is hosting a sale of the most popular fitness trackers, including the Fitbit, LETSCOM and LETSFIT – so there’s no better time to improve your fitness routines based on metrics.

The Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker is a bestseller and is also selling with a 33 per cent discount on Amazon.

Fitbit Charge 3 has a sleek, unintrusive design making it easy to wear all day – even in your sleep or workplace.

It measures your biometrics as you sleep, tracking your heart rate and measuring the quality and length of your sleep. It features more than 15 exercise modes – including swimming and yoga – to better improve your fitness routine.

Additionally, the FitBit Charge 3 only takes two hours to charge from zero to 100 per cent and lasts up to seven days without needing a recharge.

LETSCOM Fitness Tracker is also on sale with an 18 per cent discount, which offers similar features as other fitness trackers on the market without the hefty price tag.

It tracks up to 14 different exercise situations, measure your sleep and even delivers you message notifications and mail to stay on top of your personal and professional lives.

The LETSCOM Fitness Tracker has cordless charging – allowing you to charge it with any USB available.

Finally, the LETSFIT Fitness Tracker is on sale with a 30 per cent discount.

The budget fitness tracker offers sleep tracking and is compatible with 14 different exercise modes, allowing you to personalise your fitness plans.

Another feature is its sedentary reminder, which notifies you if you’re becoming too inactive in your daily life.

The LETSFIT Fitness Tracker includes a USB charging and could be managed through the VeryFitPro mobile app.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Best Price: Amazon Sale On Nintendo Switch Games & Accessories
Amazon Pharmacy Trademark Filed
Amazon’s Best Selling $24.99 Speaker Now On Sale
Time To Splurge: Amazon Apple Sale Sees Lowest Prices Ever
Amazon Wages War On Counterfeit Listings
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pawfect Tunes: Spotify Launches Playlists For Lonely Dogs
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 16, 2020
/
Kensington Launch Surface Go Docking Station
Brands Hardware Industry
/
January 16, 2020
/
5G Future Forum: Global Telcos Unite To Advance New Tech
Communication Industry Latest News
/
January 16, 2020
/
Tech To Trust: The Wireless Logitech Ergo K860 Keyboard
Brands Industry Keyboard & Mouse
/
January 16, 2020
/
Samsung Heads In New Marketing Direction
Appointment & Jobs Brands Communication
/
January 16, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pawfect Tunes: Spotify Launches Playlists For Lonely Dogs
Brands Industry Latest News
/
January 16, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Global music streaming service, Spotify, has announced it is launching playlists and podcasts for dogs. The move means you’ll no...
Read More