Amazon Sales: Popular Fitness Trackers Discounted

If reaching your fitness goals was on your new year’s resolution list – you’re in luck.

Amazon is hosting a sale of the most popular fitness trackers, including the Fitbit, LETSCOM and LETSFIT – so there’s no better time to improve your fitness routines based on metrics.

The Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker is a bestseller and is also selling with a 33 per cent discount on Amazon.

Fitbit Charge 3 has a sleek, unintrusive design making it easy to wear all day – even in your sleep or workplace.

It measures your biometrics as you sleep, tracking your heart rate and measuring the quality and length of your sleep. It features more than 15 exercise modes – including swimming and yoga – to better improve your fitness routine.

Additionally, the FitBit Charge 3 only takes two hours to charge from zero to 100 per cent and lasts up to seven days without needing a recharge.

LETSCOM Fitness Tracker is also on sale with an 18 per cent discount, which offers similar features as other fitness trackers on the market without the hefty price tag.

It tracks up to 14 different exercise situations, measure your sleep and even delivers you message notifications and mail to stay on top of your personal and professional lives.

The LETSCOM Fitness Tracker has cordless charging – allowing you to charge it with any USB available.

Finally, the LETSFIT Fitness Tracker is on sale with a 30 per cent discount.

The budget fitness tracker offers sleep tracking and is compatible with 14 different exercise modes, allowing you to personalise your fitness plans.

Another feature is its sedentary reminder, which notifies you if you’re becoming too inactive in your daily life.

The LETSFIT Fitness Tracker includes a USB charging and could be managed through the VeryFitPro mobile app.