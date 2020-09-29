HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > McAfee Makes A Comeback With IPO

McAfee Makes A Comeback With IPO

By | 29 Sep 2020
,

Cybersecurity maker, McAfee, is gearing its comeback as a public company, following a filing to the SEC earlier this week.

According to Marketwatch, the company is registered to raise up to US$100 million, however, the placeholder figure is set to be updated later.

Disclosed within the filing, the security software vendor generated US$2.64 billion in revenue last year, with a loss of US$236 million.

The first twenty six weeks of this year has notched net income of US$31 million, following reported revenue of US$1.4 billion.

It comes after Intel sold its majority stake in McAfee to TPG for US$4.2 billion in 2016. A year later Bravo inked a deal with TPG to snare a minority stake.

The latest prospectus lists TPG and Thoma Bravo as its backers.

The news follows a boom in software IPOs this year as the coronavirus pandemic fuels tech stocks.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
PC & Notebook Makers Turning To AMD Processor Over Struggling Intel
Intel Launch Next-Gen Chips For New ‘Thin & Light’ Laptops
Intel Pushing New Transistor Tech
First It Was Intel, Then Garmin, Now Canon Has Been Hacked
Intel Shares Drop, Problems Delay Next-Gen Chip 2022
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia Teases Then Rescinds Android 11 Update Plans
Android Latest News Nokia
/
September 29, 2020
/
Roku Takes On Amazon With AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Support
4K TV Amazon Connected Home
/
September 29, 2020
/
Noise Cancellation For Google Meet Coming To Phones
Communication Connected Home Google
/
September 29, 2020
/
Foxtel Publicity Director Departs Amid “Difficult Changes”
Content Foxtel Industry
/
September 29, 2020
/
Apple-Epic Battle Should Be Heard By Jury, Says Judge
Apple Gaming iPhone
/
September 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia Teases Then Rescinds Android 11 Update Plans
Android Latest News Nokia
/
September 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Nokia appeared to briefly tease its Android 11 update roadmap on Twitter in a now-deleted post, laying out plans to...
Read More