Dell Unveil New Notebooks With Latest Intel Chips

29 Sep 2020
Dell has unveiled two new notebooks with the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors – the XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-in-1 – boasting support for Thunderbolt 4 and Intel’s Xe integrated graphics.

The new Dell XPS was first teased on stage during Intel’s Tiger Lake chip launch earlier this month, with both models releasing in the US and Canada on September 30.

The new XPS 13 will release from US$999, with the 2-in-1 variant from US$1,249. Australian pricing and availibity is yet to be announced.

Dell asserts the entire XPS 2020 product line-up will release with “sustainably sourced” packaging including recycled plastics.

The new 2-in-1 has benefited from a screen-to-body ratio boost, which Dell states has resulted in a 7% jump in its convertible display versus predecessors.

Also new is a XPS 13 “developer edition”, which will be a Linux-based device.

