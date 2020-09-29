HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple-Epic Battle Should Be Heard By Jury, Says Judge

Apple-Epic Battle Should Be Heard By Jury, Says Judge

By | 29 Sep 2020
, , , , ,

The judge overseeing the legal stoush between Apple and Fortnite developer Epic Games has said the matter should be resolved by a jury.

In a virtual court hearing, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers described herself as “just a stepping stone” for the two companies, and said that the case – which she called “the frontier of antitrust law” – should go to a jury in order to stand up better on appeal.

“Whoever loses is going to take it up and say everything I did was wrong – that’s what litigators do. There’s no hard feelings, that’s the job. But I think it is important enough to understand what real people think. Do these security issues concern people or not?” she said.

Epic is suing Apple over the removal of Fortnite from the App Store after the game developer implemented a new in-app purchasing system that circumvented Apple’s own, which sees a 30 per cent commission go to the manufacturer on every purchase.

Rogers did not seem inclined to force Apple to reinstate Fortnite, saying Epic has “lied by omission” about circumventing Apple’s policies despite contractual agreements.

“You were told you couldn’t do it, and you did. There’s an old saying, a rose by any other name is still a rose.

“There are plenty of people in the public could consider you guys heroes for what you did, but it’s still not honest,” she said.

She was also not persuaded by Epic’s argument that Apple banning Fortnite on iOS has harmed its distribution, saying that, though Apple has exclusive control of the iOS App Store, iOS users have other methods to access the game and “walled gardens” have been industry practice for decades.

“Nintendo has had a walled garden. Sony has had a walled garden. Microsoft has had a walled garden. What Apple’s doing is not much different.

“It’s hard to ignore the economics of the industry, which is what you’re asking me to do,” she said.

Apple and Epic will hear from Rogers in writing on any decision, and would need to request a jury trial, which would likely go ahead in July next year.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Google Takes On Apple Over Third-Party App Stores
Epic Games vs Apple Lawsuit Could See Major Changes To iPhone Apps
EU To Challenge Apple Tax Verdict
Apple Reveals App Store, Music, TV+ Problems
The Biggest Problem With The Apple Watch Series 6
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia Teases Then Rescinds Android 11 Update Plans
Android Latest News Nokia
/
September 29, 2020
/
Roku Takes On Amazon With AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Support
4K TV Amazon Connected Home
/
September 29, 2020
/
Noise Cancellation For Google Meet Coming To Phones
Communication Connected Home Google
/
September 29, 2020
/
Foxtel Publicity Director Departs Amid “Difficult Changes”
Content Foxtel Industry
/
September 29, 2020
/
McAfee Makes A Comeback With IPO
Industry Latest News
/
September 29, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia Teases Then Rescinds Android 11 Update Plans
Android Latest News Nokia
/
September 29, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Nokia appeared to briefly tease its Android 11 update roadmap on Twitter in a now-deleted post, laying out plans to...
Read More