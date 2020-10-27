SAN FRANCISCO: Those linking a Mac computer to an HP printer have been finding problems trying to get the two to work together.

The problem is apparently due to a code-signing snafu affecting macOS and Mojave specifically.

According to The Register, HP’s printer driver software is cryptographically signed with a certificate that macOS uses to determine whether the application is legit and can be trusted.

However, that certificate has been revoked through an XProtect update, causing the software to be rejected by Macs.

There’s no telling when the coding kerfuffle will be rectified.